SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Positive test for omicron variant confirmed in Mecklenburg County, health officials say

According to county health leaders, the positive test was in a student at UNC Charlotte. The case was identified through the university’s sequencing program.
Local health leaders watch for omicron
Local health leaders watch for omicron
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTVAP) – Mecklenburg County Public Health officials announced Friday the first positive test for the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the county.

According to county health leaders, the positive test was in a student at UNC Charlotte. The case was identified through the university’s sequencing program.

The student was isolated and has recovered, county health leaders said. Exposure was limited, with only one known contact.

Related:

Behind the scenes of wastewater testing to detect COVID-19 on campus of UNC Charlotte

North Carolina reports more than 3,600 new coronavirus cases, close to 19,000 deaths

County health leaders are holding a press briefing Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. to discuss the confirmed case. Stay with WBTV for more.

Scientists don’t yet know how big a threat the omicron variant really is. Currently, the extra-contagious delta variant is responsible for most of the COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and other countries.

Pfizer said Wednesday that a booster of its COVID-19 vaccine may offer important protection against the omicron variant even though the initial two doses appear significantly less effective.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, of the 43 omicron cases reported in the U.S. from Dec. 1 through Dec. 8, there was one hospitalization and no deaths.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Charleston Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify...
Police seek to identify women after nearly $9k worth of rings stolen from Charleston store
Berkeley County School District officials say an earlier lockdown at several schools has been...
Berkeley County school lockdowns lifted
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
Authorities arrested 23-year-old Kristen Diann Dyches of Ridgeville and charged her with a...
Investigators arrest woman accused in West Ashley murder
According to officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 30-year-old Thomas James...
Report: Joint Base Charleston police officer arrested for threats against military installation, hospital

Latest News

DHEC reported 1,466 cases Friday, which included 1,021 confirmed through PCR tests and another...
SC reports more than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports more than 3,600 new coronavirus cases, close to 19,000 deaths
The state health department on Friday said they support the Centers for Disease Control and...
DHEC supports CDC recommendation of COVID-19 booster shots for people 16 and older
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: DHEC supports CDC recommendation of COVID-19 booster shots for people 16 and older
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC House passes controversial bill banning some vaccine mandates