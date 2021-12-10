SC Lottery
Report: S.C. police officer shoplifted at Walmart 9 times while on duty

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have arrested a former police officer...
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have arrested a former police officer who is accused of shoplifting at least nine times while on duty at a Walmart.(Live 5/File)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have arrested a former police officer who is accused of shoplifting at least nine times while on duty at a Walmart.

Authorities arrested 31-year-old Kashin Mcelveen on Thursday.

He has been charged with misconduct in office and shoplifting. Mcelveen was a police officer with the York Police Department.

Arrest affidavits state the shoplifting happened between March and May of this year at the Walmart on 970 E. Liberty Street in York. According to investigators, the total value of items Mcelveen shoplifted was $93.26.

Mcelveen was booked into the Moss Justice Center on Thursday, and the case will be prosecuted by the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

