Summerville Town Council considering Midtown Redevelopment Plan

Summerville Town Council is considering a plan that could bring 25 years of improvements to the...
Summerville Town Council is considering a plan that could bring 25 years of improvements to the Midtown area in Summerville.(Live 5 News)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Town Council is considering a plan that could bring 25 years of improvements to the Midtown area in Summerville.

Town Council is considering the first reading of the Midtown Redevelopment Plan, a plan to turn the main transportation corridor into a revitalized commercial and residential area.

Councilmember Terry Jenkins said it’s been in the works for a few years.

“Once we get this in final form, that all parties believe is good, it will a great thing for Summerville,” Jenkins said.

The majority of the development in the project’s 665-acre area was built in the 1930s. The agenda says the plan would revitalize existing conditions of blight and encourage private investment.

Other goals of the project include improving pedestrian and bike safety, traffic safety, and improve public facilities in the area. Jenkins said traffic, in particular, is a current concern for the town.

“This will not solve it, but it will be a great step in helping us to make it better if not solve it,” Jenkins said.

The project would be funded through TIF, or tax increment financing. According the U.S. Census, there are approximately 145,689 people living within a five-mile radius of the center of this area.

“We’re doing things that are gonna make things better particularly within this district, the TIF district, but it’s also gonna make it better for all of the people of Summerville who drive through that district,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said public comment needs to be held for the TIF plan… and the agenda says there will be a public hearing on Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. on the approval of the TIF Plan.

