Troopers: One dead after being struck by car in Beaufort Co.
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:29 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say one person is dead after a vehicle struck a pedestrian Thursday night in Beaufort County.
The incident occurred on U.S. Highway 278 near Spanish Wells Road.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was crossing the road when they were struck by a 2017 Mazda 3 driving west on U.S. Highway 278.
The victim has not yet been identified.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
