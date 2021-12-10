Troopers: One dead after being struck by car in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say one person is dead after a vehicle struck a pedestrian Thursday night in Beaufort County.

The incident occurred on U.S. Highway 278 near Spanish Wells Road.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was crossing the road when they were struck by a 2017 Mazda 3 driving west on U.S. Highway 278.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

