Troopers: One dead after being struck by car in Beaufort Co.

Troopers say one person is dead after a vehicle struck a pedestrian Thursday night in Beaufort...
Troopers say one person is dead after a vehicle struck a pedestrian Thursday night in Beaufort County.(Live 5/File)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:29 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say one person is dead after a vehicle struck a pedestrian Thursday night in Beaufort County.

The incident occurred on U.S. Highway 278 near Spanish Wells Road.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was crossing the road when they were struck by a 2017 Mazda 3 driving west on U.S. Highway 278.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

