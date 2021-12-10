SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

U.S. aluminum can shortage causes South Carolina breweries to adjust

By Kamri Sylve
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Shortages have been a constant theme during the pandemic.

This time, it’s aluminum cans, but businesses in the Lowcountry said it’s not much of a problem in the area.

Tradesmen Brewing is located right off of I-26 and say good portion of their customers are not from around the area. They said that means when customers find something they like, they won’t be taking it home in cans because of the shortage and rise in costs.

Tradesmen Brewing in Charleston started using cans for their craft beers in 2018. Before that and during the can shortage, staff said they use growlers for packaging.

“Anybody would say, ‘Yeah, I’ve seen a difference in the price of my favorite beer in the last couple months. It’s gone up,’” said Sarah Gayle McConnell, co-owner and co-founder of Tradesmen Brewing Co.

Growlers come in 32 or 64 ounces. They are air-tight beer vessels.

Owners said you can think of it like a small keg.

“If [people] have to adjust for a little bit because of the market, they usually do because they know you’re going to eventually help them get their favorite beer from you,” said McConnell.

Tradesmen said when they did have cans, it came from a mobile can service, which increased their prices during the pandemic.

“If we were to sell it like originally, we would only make about 2 cents to 5 cents a can,” McConnell said.

Local breweries said it’s not just beer playing a factor in this shortage, “It’s Pepsi, Cola, tonic water, juices, anything on a grocery store list,” said McConnell.

Other breweries in the area said the shortage isn’t affecting them because they stocked up during the pandemic and shopped in bulk.

Tradesmen said while the shortage hasn’t caused a major dip in business for them, they’re open to serving in cans again, if they can do it without the spike in prices.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities arrested 23-year-old Kristen Diann Dyches of Ridgeville and charged her with a...
Investigators arrest woman accused in West Ashley murder
Berkeley County School District officials say an earlier lockdown at several schools has been...
Berkeley County school lockdowns lifted
Officials with the Charleston Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify...
Police seek to identify women after nearly $9k worth of rings stolen from Charleston store
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
According to officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 30-year-old Thomas James...
Report: Joint Base Charleston police officer arrested for threats against military installation, hospital

Latest News

Summerville Town Council is considering a plan that could bring 25 years of improvements to the...
Summerville Town Council considering Midtown Redevelopment Plan
It happened on the 1600 block of Savannah Highway where a car struck a pole and caused the...
Savannah Highway reopened after crash leads to downed power lines
.Charges have been dropped against a Dorchester District 2 school board member who was accused...
Governor lifts suspension of DD2 school board member after charges dropped
The new support building at the Early College High School would include new classrooms, a gym...
Charleston Co. schools investing $29M on new support building in downtown