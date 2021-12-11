SC Lottery
2 hurt, vehicle collides with building in Pawleys Island crash

A vehicle crahsed into a building in Pawleys Island on Saturday, according to offiicals.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after an accident in Pawleys Island on Saturday.

Midway Fire Rescue said the wreck happened in the area of Ocean Highway and Litchfield Drive and involved multiple vehicles.

It happened at around 10:45 a.m., according to data from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Midway officials said one of the vehicles also crashed into a building.

The two people injured were taken to the hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and use Kings River Road as a detour.

Midway also said the incident is under control, but first responders are still at the scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

