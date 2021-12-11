SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

2 killed, others injured at Arkansas nursing home during tornado outbreak

Two people were killed and five others were injured at a Monette, Arkansas, nursing home Friday...
Two people were killed and five others were injured at a Monette, Arkansas, nursing home Friday evening as a tornado moved through the area.
By Gray News staff and Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Two people were killed and five others were injured at a Monette, Arkansas, nursing home Friday evening as a tornado moved through the area, according to Craighead County Judge Marvin Day.

KAIT reports that Day said at least 20 people were trapped inside the nursing home.

A strong storm system caused the National Weather Service to issue several tornado warnings for the region.

There were reports of damage in the Monette and Leachville areas, especially near the Monette Manor area, due to storms.

Officials are also calling the damage in the Monette Manor area a “mass casualty” event.

Monette Manor has about 90 beds at the facility, according to the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

Day also issued a state of emergency for the Monette area.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Charleston Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify...
Police seek to identify women after nearly $9k worth of rings stolen from Charleston store
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
Berkeley County School District officials say an earlier lockdown at several schools has been...
Berkeley County school lockdowns lifted
Authorities arrested 23-year-old Kristen Diann Dyches of Ridgeville and charged her with a...
Investigators arrest woman accused in West Ashley murder
According to officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 30-year-old Thomas James...
Report: Joint Base Charleston police officer arrested for threats against military installation, hospital

Latest News

Officials with the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments are seeking public...
Council of Governments seeks public input on U.S. 52 Highway Corridor
Aurora firefighters rescue Panther, a local cat who's been stuck on top of a 36-foot-high light...
‘Panther’ the cat rescued after days-long utility pole perch
Motorists say the crash was in the area of Coleman Boulevard and Mill Street.
Emergency crews respond to crash on Coleman Boulevard
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a high speed chase that started...
Report: Driver leads police on high-speed chase, going as fast as 115 mph