Burglar met with gunfire after breaking into Hephzibah home

Burglar met with gunfire after breaking into Hephzibah home (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Burglar met with gunfire after breaking into Hephzibah home (Source: Pixabay/stock image)(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a Hephzibah home owner confronted an intruder with gunshots after they broke into their property early Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office says they were called to the 2800 block of Cross Creek Road at around 1:26 a.m. for a burglary.

When they arrived, deputies were told that two suspects broke into the home. It’s believed one suspect fled, and the other was confronted by the homeowner, who then fired shots. After getting shot at, deputies say that second suspect also fled.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says this is still an active investigation.

