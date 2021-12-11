Burton firefighters rescue trapped motorist from vehicle

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters rescued a motorist trapped after a collision in Burton Friday night.

The Burton Fire District says crews responded to the crash on Trask Parkway just after 8:30 p.m. Friday night.

Officials say crews arrived and found a two-vehicle collision involving a car and SUV.

Firefighters say the driver of the car was trapped and had critical injuries. Officials say crews worked for 27 minutes to rescue the driver and firefighters along with paramedics were able to stabilize the woman’s injuries before she was transported to the hospital

Crews say a mother and her children in the SUV were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and taken to a hospital.

Crews with the Burton Fire District, Beaufort County EMS, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, MCAS Fire Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol all responded to the incident.

