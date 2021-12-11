SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Clemson fends off Drake 90-80 in OT at Holiday Hoopsgiving

Clemson Basketball.
Clemson Basketball.(WMBF)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — PJ Hall tossed in 22 points, Al-Amir Dawes scored 19 and David Collins pitched in with the first double-double of his career to help Clemson outlast Drake 90-80 in overtime at the Holiday Hoopsgiving on Saturday.

Clemson (6-4) led 39-32 at halftime and the Tigers were up 68-58 after Hall’s rebound basket with 6:35 remaining in the game. But Clemson managed just six free throws through the end of regulation as Drake (6-4) chipped away at the lead. Tremell Murphy buried a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left to knot the score at 74 and send the game to OT. Murphy was 1 of 7 from distance before that shot.

Nick Honor’s jumper capped a 5-0 run to open the extra period and the Tigers never looked back. Dawes and Honor hit back-to-back 3-pointers to extend Clemson’s lead to 85-76 with 66 seconds remaining.

Collins finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds for Clemson. Honor scored seven of his 12 points in OT. Alex Hemenway came off the bench to score 12 on 4-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc.

Tucker DeVries sank five 3-pointers and scored 19 to pace the Bulldogs. ShanQuan Hemphill finished with 15 points and eight rebounds. D.J. Wilkins and Garrett Sturtz added 13 points apiece, while Murphy and reserve Darnell Brodie scored 10 each.

Clemson, second in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 41.8% success rate from 3-point range, sank 11 of 26 (42.3%). The Tigers outrebounded Drake 38-27 and had a 19-5 edge in fast-break points.

It was the first meeting between the schools. Drake had never played a game in the state of Georgia.

Most Read

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have arrested a former police officer...
Report: S.C. police officer shoplifted at Walmart 9 times while on duty
Officials with the Charleston Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify...
Police seek to identify women after nearly $9k worth of rings stolen from Charleston store
he Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died in an auto-pedestrian crash...
Coroner identifies man killed in auto-pedestrian crash in West Ashley
Charleston police officers are searching for an armed robber who they say dragged a Dollar...
Police searching for armed robber who dragged employee into Dollar General
On Thursday night, an officer responded to Flora Street for a report of shots being heard in...
Investigators searching for suspect following fatal shooting in N. Charleston

Latest News

Williams scores 12 to carry SC State over High Point 67-66
LSU Women's Basketball
Lowcountry high school basketball scores (12/10)
VIDEO: Cane Bay, Philip Simmons get wins
VIDEO: Cane Bay, Philip Simmons get wins
VIDEO: SC State beats High Point in Rock Hill
VIDEO: SC State beats High Point in Rock Hill