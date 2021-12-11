Council of Governments seeks public input on U.S. 52 Highway Corridor

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments are seeking public input as they study how to improve an 18-mile corridor that stretches from North Charleston to Moncks Corner.

U.S. 52 Corridor Study Sarah Cox said the goal for the council of governments is to plan for a future involving cars, public transit, bicycles and pedestrians in an expanding tri-county area.

“The road was originally designed to cater to moving vehicles,” Cox said. “We’re moving at, ‘How does the vision of this corridor look as a multi-modal corridor?’”

Around 86,000 people live within two miles of the 18-mile corridor, according to Cox, which starts at North Charleston at U.S. 78 and ends at Moncks Corner at U.S. 17A.

Cox added that Berkeley County, where most of the corridor sits, was the fastest growing county in South Carolina, growing at about 27% between 2010 and 2019.

The project manager also said planners are relying on public input to help shape the corridor’s future.

“So, we are thinking about when we input transportation infrastructure, we’re starting to facilitate, ‘What does that look like? What does the community value?’” Cox said. “We’re definitely going to take that to the next step.”

Terri Everidge has lived off U.S. 52 in Goose Creek for 15 years. She said one of her biggest problems with the roadway are the traffic lights.

“Traffic will be backed up like 20 cars in one turning lane to try to turn and maybe eight cars actually turn,” she said.

Everidge added that if there is a crash in the area during rush hour, she can spend around 30 minutes waiting at a traffic light.

However, when asked about what officials can do to help improve the highway, she said the recent development has overwhelmed the roads.

“We have neighborhoods coming up to Moncks Corner on the left and right, and they are exploding,” Everidge said. “The traffic is exploding, but the lanes are staying the same.”

Public meetings will be held on Monday and Tuesday to discuss the corridor study. Monday’s meeting will be held in Goose Creek, and Tuesday’s meeting will be held in Moncks Corner.

