Deputies investigating fatal Friday night crash near Ladson

Deputies say they responded to a hit-and-run crash on Highway 78 around 11:51 p.m. Friday.
Deputies say they responded to a hit-and-run crash on Highway 78 around 11:51 p.m. Friday.(Live 5/File)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say one person died after a moped was struck by another vehicle Friday night.

Deputies say they responded to a hit-and-run crash on Highway 78 around 11:51 p.m. Friday.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a moped was traveling east on Highway 78 when it collided with another vehicle.

Deputies say the driver of the moped died at the scene and the other vehicle fled.

The sheriff’s office traffic bureau is investigating.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

