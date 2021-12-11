SC Lottery
Deputies investigating Friday night shooting near North Charleston

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after two men were shot and a third man suffered blunt-force injuries Friday night.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Knapp says deputies responded to a shooting on East Oakridge Circle near North Oakridge Circle around 10:50 p.m. Friday night.

Deputies say one man was seriously injured after being shot multiple times, while another man also suffered a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

Knapp says a third man was found with blunt-force injuries and was also taken to a hospital.

Deputies say no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

