SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies seize stolen pistol, drugs during traffic stop in Orangeburg Co.

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 6:10 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a 26-year-old Orangeburg man was arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a stolen pistol and illegal drugs Friday.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says Kyeshawn Stewart was charged with possession of a stolen pistol and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and other charges.

Deputies say they were notified around 5:15 a.m. Friday morning of a car that had traveled across North Road into an IHOP parking lot doing “considerable damage” by traveling over the landscaping of the parking lot.

Deputies say the pistol was visible as they approached the car and, after searching the vehicle, they found a white rock-like substance, digital scales and cash.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Charleston Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify...
Police seek to identify women after nearly $9k worth of rings stolen from Charleston store
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have arrested a former police officer...
Report: S.C. police officer shoplifted at Walmart 9 times while on duty
he Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died in an auto-pedestrian crash...
Coroner identifies man killed in auto-pedestrian crash in West Ashley
Charleston police officers are searching for an armed robber who they say dragged a Dollar...
Police searching for armed robber who dragged employee into Dollar General
On Thursday night, an officer responded to Flora Street for a report of shots being heard in...
Investigators searching for suspect following fatal shooting in N. Charleston

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Midlands State Rep. charged with providing alcohol to minor, misconduct in office
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies seize stolen pistol, drugs during traffic stop in Orangeburg Co.
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Council of Governments seeks public input on U.S. 52 Highway Corridor
Officials with the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments are seeking public...
Council of Governments seeks public input on U.S. 52 Highway Corridor