Deputies seize stolen pistol, drugs during traffic stop in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a 26-year-old Orangeburg man was arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a stolen pistol and illegal drugs Friday.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says Kyeshawn Stewart was charged with possession of a stolen pistol and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and other charges.

Deputies say they were notified around 5:15 a.m. Friday morning of a car that had traveled across North Road into an IHOP parking lot doing “considerable damage” by traveling over the landscaping of the parking lot.

Deputies say the pistol was visible as they approached the car and, after searching the vehicle, they found a white rock-like substance, digital scales and cash.

