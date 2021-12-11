SC Lottery
Detectives arrest two for stealing mail, identify nearly 2,000 victims in the Carolinas

This is an ongoing investigation
Jennings Peter Keziah and Tressa Nichole Baucom
Jennings Peter Keziah and Tressa Nichole Baucom(York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the York County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people earlier this week for several charges, including identity theft and mail fraud, after they were found dumping stolen mail in a Walmart parking lot.

Close to 2,000 people across York County and North Carolina have been affected, according to detectives.

Jennings Peter Keziah, 34, of Charlotte, and Tressa Nichole Baucom, 28, of Gastonia, were arrested on Dec. 7 after someone reported to the sheriff’s office two people were throwing mail out of a car in the Lake Wylie, S.C. Walmart parking lot.

After further investigation, Keziah and Baucom had more than 3,600 pieces of mail and 74 packages that did not belong to them. Detectives believe they took mail directly from the victim’s mailboxes. The mail found dates back to Nov. 2021.

South Carolina victims have been identified mostly in the Clover, Lake Wylie, and York areas. North Carolina victims are from Gaston, Mecklenburg, Caldwell, Union, and Rowan Counties.

Detectives hand returned the mail to the victims in York County along with a letter stating how to file a report if they want that option. Detectives are working with the United States Postal Service to attempt to return the mail back to the North Carolina victims.

If North Carolina victims would like to file a report, they need to contact their local law enforcement agency.

Keziah and Baucom were charged with multiple counts of mail fraud, including petit larceny, financial card theft, and identity theft.

