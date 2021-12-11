Lowcountry high school basketball scores (12/10)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Baptist Hill 76, Stall 67

Beaufort Academy 77, Charleston Collegiate 48

Cane Bay 71, West Ashley 70 - Rob McLeod hit the game-winning FT with 1.8 seconds left in overtime to lead the Cobras to the win and improve to 4-1. Cane Bay overcame an 11 point deficit with just over 1:30 left in regulation.

Cathedral Academy 74, Newberry Academy 38

Goose Creek 63, Carvers Bay 55 - Shane Potts had 15 points while Elijah Dates added 14 to lead the Gators to the win.

James Island 61, Ashley Ridge 52

Keenan 50, First Baptist 42

Military Magnet 70, White Knoll 65

Philip Simmons 56, Bishop England 43

Pinewood Prep 86, Orangeburg Prep 75

St. John’s 55, Hanahan 45

Woodland 68, Colleton County 51

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Beaufort 48, Battery Creek 36

Ben Lippen 63, St. John’s Christian Academy 31

Berkeley 47, Timberland 26

Cane Bay 43, West Ashley 41 - Tatum Carr hit a layup with 5 seconds left to lead the Cobras to the win and improve to 5-2.

Cathedral Academy 43, Newberry Academy 40

Colleton County 50, Woodland 45

Goose Creek 41, Carvers Bay 23 - Jerchel Geathers led the Gators with 9 points in the win

Lexington 41, Summerville 38

Lowcountry Wildcats 68, Charleston Charter 19

Military Magnet Academy 82, White Knoll 15 - Chazmin Bradley scores her 1,000th career point as the Eagles improve to 5-2 with the win.

Orangeburg Prep 44, Pinewood Prep 19

Philip Simmons 41, Bishop England 30 - Bishop England falls to 5-3 with the loss

R.B. Stall 100, Baptist Hill 20

St. John’s 55, Hanahan 45

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.