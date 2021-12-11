Lowcountry high school basketball scores (12/10)
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Baptist Hill 76, Stall 67
Beaufort Academy 77, Charleston Collegiate 48
Cane Bay 71, West Ashley 70 - Rob McLeod hit the game-winning FT with 1.8 seconds left in overtime to lead the Cobras to the win and improve to 4-1. Cane Bay overcame an 11 point deficit with just over 1:30 left in regulation.
Cathedral Academy 74, Newberry Academy 38
Goose Creek 63, Carvers Bay 55 - Shane Potts had 15 points while Elijah Dates added 14 to lead the Gators to the win.
James Island 61, Ashley Ridge 52
Keenan 50, First Baptist 42
Military Magnet 70, White Knoll 65
Philip Simmons 56, Bishop England 43
Pinewood Prep 86, Orangeburg Prep 75
St. John’s 55, Hanahan 45
Woodland 68, Colleton County 51
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Beaufort 48, Battery Creek 36
Ben Lippen 63, St. John’s Christian Academy 31
Berkeley 47, Timberland 26
Cane Bay 43, West Ashley 41 - Tatum Carr hit a layup with 5 seconds left to lead the Cobras to the win and improve to 5-2.
Cathedral Academy 43, Newberry Academy 40
Colleton County 50, Woodland 45
Goose Creek 41, Carvers Bay 23 - Jerchel Geathers led the Gators with 9 points in the win
Lexington 41, Summerville 38
Lowcountry Wildcats 68, Charleston Charter 19
Military Magnet Academy 82, White Knoll 15 - Chazmin Bradley scores her 1,000th career point as the Eagles improve to 5-2 with the win.
Orangeburg Prep 44, Pinewood Prep 19
Philip Simmons 41, Bishop England 30 - Bishop England falls to 5-3 with the loss
R.B. Stall 100, Baptist Hill 20
St. John’s 55, Hanahan 45
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.