North Charleston Police investigating double shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a Saturday afternoon shooting has injured two people.

Police responded at approximately 4:35 p.m to Chatham Avenue near North Murray Avenue, according to North Charleston Police Spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

Police say two victims were taken to a nearby hospital, and there was no immediate word on their condition.

The scene is still active. The North Charleston Fire Department is also responding.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

