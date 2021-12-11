North Charleston Police investigating double shooting
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a Saturday afternoon shooting has injured two people.
Police responded at approximately 4:35 p.m to Chatham Avenue near North Murray Avenue, according to North Charleston Police Spokesperson Harve Jacobs.
Police say two victims were taken to a nearby hospital, and there was no immediate word on their condition.
The scene is still active. The North Charleston Fire Department is also responding.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
