North Charleston Police investigating double shooting

Multiple police units responded to the area of the Chatham Apartments on North Murray Avenue in...
Multiple police units responded to the area of the Chatham Apartments on North Murray Avenue in North Charleston late Saturday afternoon.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a Saturday afternoon shooting has injured two people.

Police responded at approximately 4:35 p.m to Chatham Avenue near North Murray Avenue, according to North Charleston Police Spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

Police say two victims were taken to a nearby hospital, and there was no immediate word on their condition.

The scene is still active. The North Charleston Fire Department is also responding.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

