President Biden named keynote speaker at SC State University commencement

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - President Joe Biden will address graduates at South Carolina State’s commencement ceremony Friday, the university says.

“The South Carolina State University family is honored and grateful to host President Biden when he addresses our graduates as they set a course for their futures,” Interim SC State President Alexander Conyers said. “Our students will no doubt remember his words for the rest of their lives. This is indeed a privilege for all here at SC State.”

South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn was originally scheduled to be the university’s keynote speaker, but will instead be receiving his degree during the ceremony.

“I am pleased to welcome President Biden back to my alma mater,” Clyburn said. “The last time he was on this campus, he came to win the hearts and minds of this community. This week he will return to share with the newest graduates of South Carolina State what he is doing for them, for their families, and their community to ensure that they have access to America’s greatness. It will be a tremendous honor to share the stage with President Biden at this institution that means so much to me as I mark 60 years since I earned the degree that set me on the path to where I am today.”

Clyburn, a 1961 graduate of South Carolina State, did not march to receive his degree due to the university not holding December ceremonies at the time. The university says Clyburn received his credential by mail.

The university says commencement seating will be limited to students, faculty and invited guests.

The ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center.

