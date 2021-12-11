Principal: No threat to school after gun image posted to social media

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The principal of a Charleston County school sent a letter to parents amid rumors of violence planned at the school.

Principal Dr. Shannon Cook said police officers confirmed there is no threat at the Charleston County School of the Arts after investigating what she described as a photo of an airsoft rifle that began circulating on social media.

“Please know once we received information related to this concern late last night, we immediately contacted law enforcement and the district security office,” Cook said in the message. “We will still follow district protocols to ensure the safety of everyone on our campus and follow the district’s disciplinary procedures related to this matter.”

Cook said they appreciated the sharing of information and concerns that allowed them to address the situation.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.