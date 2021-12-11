SC Lottery
Report: Driver leads police on high-speed chase, going as fast as 115 mph

By Kamri Sylve
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a high speed chase that started in Ravenel led deputies through different parts of Charleston.

Dashcam video of the incident was released to Live 5 News. Deputies reported speeds went as fast as 115 mph in the chase.

Deputies said it happened on the night of Sept. 29. The sheriff’s office said a deputy spotted a vehicle swerving in and out of lanes, driving northbound on Savannah Highway in Ravenel.

Then, deputies said they attempted a traffic stop, but the driver kept speeding and showed no signs of stopping. According to a report, a deputy spotted the driver throw about five baggies of a white powdery substance out of the window near Tea Farm Creek Bridge.

Deputies said the driver drove through several red lights, leading into West Ashley and started heading east on 526. Deputies threw out stop sticks, which slowed down the driver near Cosgrove and Azalea in North Charleston.

Deputies said the driver, identified as Clarence Coaxum, and the passenger, Coaxum’s mother Collette Wilkerson, started running from deputies. K-9 units located Coaxum and Wilkerson, and they were taken into custody.

Deputies said Coaxum admitted throwing cocaine out of the window, and deputies said while searching him, they found marijuana in Coaxum’s pocket. Deputies also found other drug paraphernalia in the car.

Wilkerson said she and her son share that car but said she had no knowledge of drugs in the car.

Coaxum was transported to the detention center and is being charged with multiple charges, including possession of marijuana and cocaine and failure to stop.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

