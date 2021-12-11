Stingrays fall 3-1 in Idaho on Friday

SC Lottery
By South Carolina Stingrays
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOISE, ID – A goal a period was enough for the Idaho Steelheads (13-7-0-1) on Friday night as they squeezed out a 3-1 win over the South Carolina Stingrays (9-8-2-0) at the Idaho Central Arena.

The Steelheads opened the scoring at the 8:45 mark of the first period after multiple saves by Stingrays netminder Cédrick Andrée. Idaho’s A.J. White found the rebound and fed a fresh Darren Brady coming into the play late for the snipe and 1-0 lead.

On the first power play of the evening, Andrew Cherniwchan did what he does best. The Stingrays swung the puck quickly from Ben Holmstrom to Lawton Courtnall before Cherniwchan completed the play by threading the needle over the shoulder of Idaho goaltender Jake Kupsky, evening the score with under two minutes remaining in the opening period.

Zack Andrusiak regained the lead for the Steelheads, beating Andrée on his second consecutive shot. After Andrée’s initial save, a fortunate bounce fell right back onto the tape where Andrusiak found twine on his second attempt.

Luc Brown made a long outlet pass to find a racing Colby McAuley crashing the net for a breakaway insurance goal, finessing the puck through the five hole of Andrée to double the lead on one of only three shots the Stingrays allowed in the third period.

Andrée finished the contest with 27 saves while his counterpart, Kupsky, picked up the win by giving up one goal on 27 shots from South Carolina.

The Stingrays finish off their three game set against the Idaho Steelheads this Saturday, December 11th at the Idaho Central Arena. Puck drop is set for 9:10 p.m. ET in Boise. The Rays will return home on Friday, December 17th as they take on the Toledo Walleye for the only time this season. It’s another Frothy Friday with $5 Frothy Beers presented by Frothy Beard Brewing Company at 7:05pm at the North Charleston Coliseum.

