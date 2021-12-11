SC Lottery
Tracking a few showers ahead of a cooler Sunday!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will approach the area this evening, ahead of it a very mild day with a mix of sun and clouds. Look out for fog this morning, it could be dense in some areas. Otherwise, we will see a breezy day ahead of the front with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon., 60s at the beaches. The chance of rain will increase this evening as the cold front crosses the area The best chance of rain will be tonight through early Sunday morning. We’ll start with clouds on Sunday with sunshine taking over by the afternoon. It will be much cooler on Sunday behind the front with highs in the low to mid 60s. High pressure moves in for most of next week, leading to a dry stretch of weather with plenty of sunshine. Highs climb back into the 70s by the middle of the week.

TODAY: Warm and Breezy. Partly Cloudy. Showers Late. High 77, Low 55.

SUNDAY: Showers Before Sunrise. Gradual Clearing. High 63, Low 41.

MONDAY: Sunny. High 65, Low 45.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High 69, Low 49.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 70, Low 53.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 74, Low 56.

