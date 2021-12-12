Annual Wheelchair Ramp Blitz helps Tri-County families in need

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fourteen families in the Tri-county are getting a little help this holiday season that will make a big difference.

Rental property management company Greystar worked to build wheelchair ramps for families throughout the Tri-county.

During the 11th annual Wheelchair Ramp Blitz on Thursday and Friday, more than 100 Greystar team members from the corporate office came out to lend a hand to the community.

Miriam Langley, the executive director of Operation Home, which works with Greystar on the blitz, said the families are inspired by the help.

“They are literally often times sitting watching the builds take place our families cannot get in and out of their homes safely without a wheelchair ramp, Langley said. “They are just in honestly awe of the Greystar team members coming together and building these wheelchair ramps for them in a matter of hours their lives are changed,”

Langley says 14 ramps is a record for them, and that’s almost half of the ramps Operation Home will build all year long for homes in the Tri-County.

