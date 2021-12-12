SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Avalanche at Washington state ski resort kills 1, traps 5

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — An avalanche has swept through a ski area in Washington state, killing a 60-year-old man and temporarily trapping five others.

Police say the avalanche was reported about 10:50 a.m. Saturday in the Silver Basin area of Crystal Mountain, which is located southeast of Seattle.

The identity of the man who died hasn’t been released, but authorities say he wasn’t breathing after being pulled out of the snow and didn’t survive despite CPR efforts by another skier.

While all of those caught in the avalanche were experienced backcountry skiers, a warning had been issued against skiing in the area, which was just inside the boundaries of Crystal Mountain Resort.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police units responded to the area of the Chatham Apartments on North Murray Avenue in...
North Charleston Police investigating double shooting
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have arrested a former police officer...
Report: S.C. police officer shoplifted at Walmart 9 times while on duty
Clarence Coaxum was booked into the Charleston County jail on Sept. 30 on multiple charges.
Report: Driver leads deputies on high-speed chase, going as fast as 115 mph
Charleston police officers are searching for an armed robber who they say dragged a Dollar...
Police searching for armed robber who dragged employee into Dollar General
The principal of The Charleston County School of the Arts sent a letter to parents amid rumors...
Principal: No threat to school after gun image posted to social media

Latest News

Fourteen families in the Tri-county are getting a little help this holiday season that will...
Annual Wheelchair Ramp Blitz helps Tri-County families in need
State and local officials say dozens are dead after tornadoes are reported in six states this...
Devastation in 6 states after multiple tornadoes
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after two men were shot and...
Deputies investigating Friday night shooting near North Charleston
Multiple police units responded to the area of the Chatham Apartments on North Murray Avenue in...
North Charleston Police investigating double shooting
The Orangeburg County Coroner's Office has not released the name of the pedestrian.
Highway Patrol investigating after pedestrian hit and killed in motorized wheelchair