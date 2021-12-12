SC Lottery
‘Battle of the Badges’: first responders raise money for cancer research, honor Charleston Police Chief

The City of Charleston and North Charleston Police Departments, along with other first responders, participated in the event hosted by the Charleston Battery on Sunday.(Live 5)
By Cameron Bopp
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Several police departments and the Charleston Battery Soccer Club raised money for cancer research by joining forces for some friendly competition in a weekend tournament.

The City of Charleston and North Charleston Police Departments, along with other first responders, participated in the event hosted by the Charleston Battery on Sunday.

Through donations and raffles, the groups raised money for the American Cancer Society while supporting a police chief undergoing a battle with cancer.

“It’s all in honor of Chief Luther Reynolds,” American Cancer Society Associate Director Sundi Herring said. “We’re out here supporting him but also having some fun and raising funds to support other cancer patients who are in the fight.”

Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds announced his own cancer diagnosis in November. The community has shown its support in many ways since then, including a SWAT team shaving their heads for the chief.

However, Chief Reynolds made it clear it isn’t just him in this fight.

“It’s not about me,” Reynolds said. “So many people are struggling with cancer, and this time of year, to be a part of uplifting others and a part of unity and a part of making a difference, any time you can do that, it’s a good thing.”

The tournament was the third annual between police departments and the Battery, but the first of even more events the Charleston Police Department plans to hold.

“Whether it’s through sports, whether through different interactions and outreach, it’s great,” Charleston Police Department Sgt. Robert Feeters said. “We see the community. They can come out and support us, and we support them. We’re also going to start doing more events in the near future.”

Reynolds said that events like these are an opportunity to educate, which tournament participants said is more important than taking home a trophy.

If you want to donate to the American Cancer Society and the Charleston Police Departments’ fundraising challenge, click here.

