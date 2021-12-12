Charleston’s Holiday Market’s final weekend set for Dec. 18-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s not too late to visit the City of Charleston’s annual Holiday Market if you have a few more items to check off your Christmas list.

The market continues Dec. 18-19 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday will be the final two days of the event.

Those who have already stopped by got to stroll through the market in Marion Square, browsing what numerous local vendors have to offer, including wreaths and greenery, artwork, jewelry and more.

Caitlin Tuten-Rhodes is the owner of The Charleston Spice Company, one of the vendors at the holiday market.

“We sell organic herbs and spices,” she said. “We make everything right over on James Island. So, we come down here on Saturdays and sell spices.”

Tuten-Rhodes is encouraging everyone to head out to the market before it closes up for the season.

“This is a great place to get local goodies,” she said. “We’ve got probably something for everyone on your list. It’s a good place to get your holiday shopping done.”

If you’re looking for parking for the holiday market, the 2021 Holiday Magic Parking Voucher can be used for two hours of free parking in participating parking garages. Find the voucher here: http://charlestonarts.org/holiday-magic/.

