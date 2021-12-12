Coast Guard overseeing removal of fuel and hazardous materials in N.C

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WCSC) - The Coast Guard is overseeing the removal of fuel and hazardous substances from a grounded fishing boat as part of recovery operations near Duck, North Carolina, in the Outer Banks area.

Currently, 6,500 gallons of diesel fuel and 1,000 gallons of oily water mixture have been removed from the boat, a news release stated.

The majority of fuel onboard has been recovered, and now the focus has shifted to finding remaining pockets of oily water in the fuel tanks.

All oil and hazardous substances are expected to be removed on Sunday, the release stated.

The Coast Guard says they are continuing to work with the owner of the boat along with state officials to mitigate impacts to the environment.

Moran Environmental Recovery, a supplier of diving services, has also been contracted by the boat owner to help with the removal of hazardous substances.

After the cleanup, operations will shift towards towing the boat off the beach.

A towing boat from Charleston, South Carolina, is on the way to the boat.

