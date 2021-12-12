SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Drying out and cool this afternoon!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will cross the area this morning, bringing with it scattered showers. Activity will diminish after sunrise as the front moves away from the coast. With drier air moving in this morning, cloud cover will gradually diminish through the afternoon. Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon with cool temperatures, highs will be in the low 60s with the sunshine. High pressure moves in for most of next week, leading to a dry stretch of weather with plenty of sunshine. Highs climb back into the 70s by the middle of the week through the weekend ahead of another cold front.

TODAY: Showers Before Sunrise. Gradual Clearing. High 63, Low 41.

MONDAY: Sunny. High 65, Low 44.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High 68, Low 49.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 69, Low 53.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 73, Low 57.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 74, Low 58.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police units responded to the area of the Chatham Apartments on North Murray Avenue in...
North Charleston Police investigating double shooting
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have arrested a former police officer...
Report: S.C. police officer shoplifted at Walmart 9 times while on duty
Clarence Coaxum was booked into the Charleston County jail on Sept. 30 on multiple charges.
Report: Driver leads deputies on high-speed chase, going as fast as 115 mph
Charleston police officers are searching for an armed robber who they say dragged a Dollar...
Police searching for armed robber who dragged employee into Dollar General
The principal of The Charleston County School of the Arts sent a letter to parents amid rumors...
Principal: No threat to school after gun image posted to social media

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Saturday forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday afternoon forecast
VIDEO: Friday evening weather forecast
VIDEO: Friday evening weather forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday morning forecast