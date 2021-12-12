Drying out and cool this afternoon!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will cross the area this morning, bringing with it scattered showers. Activity will diminish after sunrise as the front moves away from the coast. With drier air moving in this morning, cloud cover will gradually diminish through the afternoon. Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon with cool temperatures, highs will be in the low 60s with the sunshine. High pressure moves in for most of next week, leading to a dry stretch of weather with plenty of sunshine. Highs climb back into the 70s by the middle of the week through the weekend ahead of another cold front.

TODAY: Showers Before Sunrise. Gradual Clearing. High 63, Low 41.

MONDAY: Sunny. High 65, Low 44.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High 68, Low 49.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 69, Low 53.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 73, Low 57.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 74, Low 58.

