SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Highway Patrol investigating after pedestrian hit and killed in motorized wheelchair

The Orangeburg County Coroner's Office has not released the name of the pedestrian.
The Orangeburg County Coroner's Office has not released the name of the pedestrian.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after being hit while trying to cross the road in a motorized wheelchair.

It happened at 5:40 p.m. on Saturday at S.C Highway 33 near Ruby Renette Street.

A 2017 Toyota Corolla and a 2016 Hyundai Sedan were traveling north on S.C Highway 33 when a pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair crossed the road, Highway Patrol Trooper Brian Lee says.

Both cars struck the wheelchair, which killed the pedestrian, Lee says.

The drivers of the Crolla and the Sedan were not injured.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the pedestrian.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have arrested a former police officer...
Report: S.C. police officer shoplifted at Walmart 9 times while on duty
Officials with the Charleston Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify...
Police seek to identify women after nearly $9k worth of rings stolen from Charleston store
Charleston police officers are searching for an armed robber who they say dragged a Dollar...
Police searching for armed robber who dragged employee into Dollar General
he Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died in an auto-pedestrian crash...
Coroner identifies man killed in auto-pedestrian crash in West Ashley
On Thursday night, an officer responded to Flora Street for a report of shots being heard in...
Investigators searching for suspect following fatal shooting in N. Charleston

Latest News

Fourteen families in the Tri-county are getting a little help this holiday season that will...
Annual Wheelchair Ramp Blitz helps Tri-County families in need
In 2021, the Charlie Brown Foundation distributed 50 bicycles to underprivileged kids ahead of...
Super Bowl champion gives back to Lowcountry kids
The game took place Saturday night with North Charleston Police taking on the United, a group...
“Stop the Violence” basketball game aims to raise money and awareness
President Joe Biden speaks at Dakota County Technical College, in Rosemount, Minn., Tuesday,...
President Biden to deliver commencement speech at SC State University