Highway Patrol investigating after pedestrian hit and killed in motorized wheelchair

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after being hit while trying to cross the road in a motorized wheelchair.

It happened at 5:40 p.m. on Saturday at S.C Highway 33 near Ruby Renette Street.

A 2017 Toyota Corolla and a 2016 Hyundai Sedan were traveling north on S.C Highway 33 when a pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair crossed the road, Highway Patrol Trooper Brian Lee says.

Both cars struck the wheelchair, which killed the pedestrian, Lee says.

The drivers of the Crolla and the Sedan were not injured.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the pedestrian.

