Mount Pleasant announces road closures ahead of Christmas Light Parade

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Mount Pleasant’s annual Christmas Light Parade is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department says they are expecting traffic on Coleman Boulevard and the surrounding areas to be heavier than normal starting around 3 p.m. Sunday.

In addition, they announced the following road closures:

Coleman Boulevard from Pherigo Street to Whilden Street beginning at 4 p.m.

Coleman Boulevard from Whilden Street to Patriots Point Road beginning at 5 p.m.

The parade will begin with a fireworks show and then travel down Coleman Boulevard from Whilden Street to Patriots Point Road.

Officers say they expect Coleman Boulevard to reopen around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Traffic coming into Mount Pleasant from the Ravenel Bridge will be routed onto Highway 17.

