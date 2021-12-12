Mount Pleasant announces road closures ahead of Christmas Light Parade
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Mount Pleasant’s annual Christmas Light Parade is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department says they are expecting traffic on Coleman Boulevard and the surrounding areas to be heavier than normal starting around 3 p.m. Sunday.
In addition, they announced the following road closures:
- Coleman Boulevard from Pherigo Street to Whilden Street beginning at 4 p.m.
- Coleman Boulevard from Whilden Street to Patriots Point Road beginning at 5 p.m.
The parade will begin with a fireworks show and then travel down Coleman Boulevard from Whilden Street to Patriots Point Road.
Officers say they expect Coleman Boulevard to reopen around 9 p.m. Sunday.
Traffic coming into Mount Pleasant from the Ravenel Bridge will be routed onto Highway 17.
