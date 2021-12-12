SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

RCSO looking for missing Augusta man

Elton Beasley
Elton Beasley(wrdw)
By William Rioux
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the community’s help to locate a missing Augusta man.

The agency says Elton Beasley, 74, was last seen leaving his residence on the 2900 Block of Old Barton Chapel Road Augusta on Thursday, December 9th, 2021. Beasley was last seen wearing a yellow safety vest and riding a brown/tan bicycle.

He is known to frequent the 1900 Block of Haynie Drive and the area of Golden Camp Road. He is 5′10 and weighs 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Any information regarding the location of Elton Beasley, please contact any on-duty Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police units responded to the area of the Chatham Apartments on North Murray Avenue in...
North Charleston Police investigating double shooting
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have arrested a former police officer...
Report: S.C. police officer shoplifted at Walmart 9 times while on duty
Clarence Coaxum was booked into the Charleston County jail on Sept. 30 on multiple charges.
Report: Driver leads deputies on high-speed chase, going as fast as 115 mph
Jennings Peter Keziah and Tressa Nichole Baucom
Detectives arrest two for stealing mail, identify nearly 2,000 victims in the Carolinas
The principal of The Charleston County School of the Arts sent a letter to parents amid rumors...
Principal: No threat to school after gun image posted to social media

Latest News

The owner of that car did not want to talk with reporters, but deputies say at some point this...
Catalytic converter theft turns deadly in NC
The City of Charleston and North Charleston Police Departments, along with other first...
‘Battle of the Badges’: first responders raise money for cancer research, honor Charleston Police Chief
Currently, 6,500 gallons of diesel fuel and 1,000 gallons of oily water mixture have been...
Coast Guard overseeing removal of fuel and hazardous materials in NC
President Joe Biden speaks at Dakota County Technical College, in Rosemount, Minn., Tuesday,...
President Biden to deliver commencement speech at SC State University
The market continues Dec. 18-19 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Charleston’s Holiday Market’s final weekend set for Dec. 18-19