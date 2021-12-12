SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Reward for info on Clemson fraternity death up to $100,000

The reward for information that helps police solve the death of a 19-year-old Clemson...
The reward for information that helps police solve the death of a 19-year-old Clemson University fraternity pledge who fell from a bridge while running in 2014 is now $100,000.(Live 5/File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - The reward for information that helps police solve the death of a 19-year-old Clemson University fraternity pledge who fell from a bridge while running in 2014 is now $100,000.

Investigators say Tucker Hipps was running with other Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity brothers when he had an altercation with an older member.

Authorities say Hipps was ordered to walk on the guardrail of the state Highway 93 bridge over Lake Hartwell and fell, hitting his head on sharp rocks.

Hipps’ family has said they think his fraternity brothers know exactly what happened and can help police determine if anyone should be charged.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police units responded to the area of the Chatham Apartments on North Murray Avenue in...
North Charleston Police investigating double shooting
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have arrested a former police officer...
Report: S.C. police officer shoplifted at Walmart 9 times while on duty
Clarence Coaxum was booked into the Charleston County jail on Sept. 30 on multiple charges.
Report: Driver leads deputies on high-speed chase, going as fast as 115 mph
Charleston police officers are searching for an armed robber who they say dragged a Dollar...
Police searching for armed robber who dragged employee into Dollar General
Deputies say they responded to a hit-and-run crash on Highway 78 around 11:51 p.m. Friday.
Deputies investigating fatal Friday night crash near Ladson

Latest News

The town of Mount Pleasant’s annual Christmas Light Parade is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Mount Pleasant announces road closures ahead of Christmas Light Parade
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 100+ people race in “Ugly Sweater 5K” benefitting local Alzheimer’s nonprofit
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Nation braces for COVID comeback
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: “Stop the Violence” basketball game aims to raise money and awareness