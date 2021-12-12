“Stop the Violence” basketball game aims to raise money and awareness

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A basketball game in North Charleston is raising awareness on how to keep the community safe without violence while raising money for people experiencing homelessness.

The game took place Saturday night with North Charleston Police taking on the United, a group that supports the S.C Rhinos Club, a car enthusiast group.

“The goal was to raise money for less fortunate families and the homeless, you know it’s cold right now,” S.C. Rhinos Club President Micah Quarles said. “The goal was to try to make some money for them so they can make their holidays be a little easier, a little brighter.”

With two reported shootings in North Charleston alone within the last 24 hours, including a double shooting Saturday afternoon, Quarles hopes this event motivates people to work through issues peacefully.

“Violence is rampant, and if we can raise awareness about what you can do to be safe and how to communicate without violence, we can make the world a better place,” Quarles said.

Saturday’s game was the first-ever put on by the SC Rhinos Club, and Quarles said it’s only the beginning of what’s to come.

“What we also wanna do is I wanna play the fire department, I’m gonna play the EMS, I wanna play doctors, I wanna play nurses,” Quarles said. “I wanna make this thing, I think we can continue to use it to raise money for the less fortunate.”

Event organizers said all proceeds from “Stop the Violence” will go toward providing blankets and hot food to people living in homelessness.

