SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Summerville announces road closures ahead of parade

The Summerville Christmas Parade is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
The Summerville Christmas Parade is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Summerville has announced road closures ahead of Sunday’s Christmas parade.

The Summerville Christmas Parade is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Officials announced the following roads will be closed between noon and 4 p.m. for the event:

  • Main Street between West 4th North Street and Richardson Avenue
  • West Richardson Avenue between Main Street and Hickory Street
  • Hickory Street between West Richardson Avenue and West 4th North Street
  • West 4th North Street between Palmetto Street and Main Street

The full parade route for the event can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police units responded to the area of the Chatham Apartments on North Murray Avenue in...
North Charleston Police investigating double shooting
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have arrested a former police officer...
Report: S.C. police officer shoplifted at Walmart 9 times while on duty
Clarence Coaxum was booked into the Charleston County jail on Sept. 30 on multiple charges.
Report: Driver leads deputies on high-speed chase, going as fast as 115 mph
Charleston police officers are searching for an armed robber who they say dragged a Dollar...
Police searching for armed robber who dragged employee into Dollar General
The principal of The Charleston County School of the Arts sent a letter to parents amid rumors...
Principal: No threat to school after gun image posted to social media

Latest News

The town of Mount Pleasant’s annual Christmas Light Parade is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Mount Pleasant announces road closures ahead of Christmas Light Parade
Fourteen families in the Tri-county are getting a little help this holiday season that will...
Annual Wheelchair Ramp Blitz helps Tri-County families in need
In 2021, the Charlie Brown Foundation distributed 50 bicycles to underprivileged kids ahead of...
Super Bowl champion gives back to Lowcountry kids
Around 130 people donned holiday apparel and hit the road for the 4th annual “Ugly Sweater 5K”...
100+ people race in “Ugly Sweater 5K” benefitting local Alzheimer’s nonprofit