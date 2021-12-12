Summerville announces road closures ahead of parade

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Summerville has announced road closures ahead of Sunday’s Christmas parade.

The Summerville Christmas Parade is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Officials announced the following roads will be closed between noon and 4 p.m. for the event:

Main Street between West 4th North Street and Richardson Avenue

West Richardson Avenue between Main Street and Hickory Street

Hickory Street between West Richardson Avenue and West 4th North Street

West 4th North Street between Palmetto Street and Main Street

The full parade route for the event can be found here.

