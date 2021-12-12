Summerville announces road closures ahead of parade
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Summerville has announced road closures ahead of Sunday’s Christmas parade.
The Summerville Christmas Parade is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Officials announced the following roads will be closed between noon and 4 p.m. for the event:
- Main Street between West 4th North Street and Richardson Avenue
- West Richardson Avenue between Main Street and Hickory Street
- Hickory Street between West Richardson Avenue and West 4th North Street
- West 4th North Street between Palmetto Street and Main Street
The full parade route for the event can be found here.
