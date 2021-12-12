Super Bowl champion gives back to Lowcountry kids

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charlie Brown remembers the joy of riding his bicycle as a child.

“I cannot forget the first time I got my bike,” said the 63-year-old. “It brings me back to me growing up.”

The Super Bowl-winning wide receiver distributed 50 bikes Saturday to underprivileged children at his alma mater, St. John’s High School.

“I want to make it a very enjoyable (Christmas) for them,” he said.

Brown regularly gives back to his community. The Charlie Brown Foundation holds an annual summer football camp, allowing children to sharpen their skills before the upcoming season.

In 2020, Brown’s team was able to hand out 25 bikes during the annual giveaway. He doubled that number in 2021 and hopes to donate 75 bikes next Christmas.

