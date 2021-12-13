SC Lottery
Ali’s Game-Winner in Overtime Lifts CofC over Presbyterian, 78-76

By CofC Athletics
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Charleston, S.C. – Sophomore guard Fah’mir Ali drove in traffic and converted a tough bucket in the lane with 10 seconds left in overtime to lift Charleston to a 78-76 win over Presbyterian on Sunday.

The Cougars improved to 7-3 with the nail-biting victory, overcoming a slew of injuries to key players John Meeks, Babacar Faye, Osinachi Smart and Dalton Bolon

Junior Brenden Tucker was electric, scoring a season-high 23 points behind an 8-of-13 effort from the floor. His drive-and-score with 1:01 remaining in regulation knotted the score at 72-72 and key stops down the stretch sent the game to overtime. 

Both squads traded buckets throughout the extra period. Charleston thwarted Presbyterian’s possession with 35 seconds left and corralled a clutch defensive rebound, setting up CofC’s final play with the score tied at 76-76. That’s when Ali took over, ripping to the basket for the game-winner. Presbyterian’s final shot missed, and Ali snagged the rebound at the buzzer.

CofC led the Blue Hose 42-37 at intermission, steered by 11 points in the first half from sophomore Nick Farrar. In a first half that included 28 personal fouls from both teams, the Cougars shot 15-of-17 from the stripe. Perimeter defense was key for Charleston in the first half as the Cougars held the Blue Hose to just one made 3-pointer. The second half was a deadlocked battle as the Cougars and Blue Hose exchanged the lead eight times. Tucker banked in a clutch game-tying 3-pointer with under three minutes to play to tie the score before the mayhem at the end of regulation and overtime.  

Key Cougars

•    Junior Brenden Tucker scored 23 points with 12 points coming in the second half.

•    Freshman Ben Burnham pulled down nine rebounds including five offensive boards. He added eight points.

•    Senior Dimitrius Underwood had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

•    Sophomore Nick Farrar had a career-high 14 points.

•    Junior Charles Lampten went 3-of-3 from the field en route to a season-best six points and collected two blocks. 

Game Notes

•    The Cougars are now 1-1 in overtime games this season and Charleston is now 7-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 80 points.

•    The Cougars bench outscored Presbyterian’s, 18-4.

Up Next

The Cougars travel to Deland, Florida to take on Stetson on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN+.

