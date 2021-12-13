SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Carter, Reese help rally South Carolina over Florida State

Florida State had a look to sink Carolina in the final second of the game.
Florida State had a look to sink Carolina in the final second of the game.(South Carolina Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — James Reese V and Devin Carter combined for 23 second-half points and South Carolina overcame a 16-point deficit to edge Florida State 66-65 on Sunday.

Carter’s bucket with three minutes left gave the Gamecocks (7-2) the lead for good and they held on when Malik Osborne missed a wide-open 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Carter finished with 16 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Reese added 13 points with three 3-pointers and Wildens Leveque had 10 points. The Gamecocks were without second-leading scorer Jermaine Cousinard (12.1), who was dealing with an ankle injury. He has missed two of the Gamecocks’ last three games with injuries.

Osborne led the Seminoles (5-4), who lost their third straight, with 15 points with three 3-pointers plus nine rebounds. Caleb Mills added 13 points.

Carter and Reese put together scoring streaks in the second half to get the Gamecocks their first lead since the opening minutes. Carter scored seven unanswered points and a few minutes later Reese followed with a 10-0 run including a pair of 3-pointers and a steal and layup to put the Gamecocks up 54-50. The Seminoles tied it with 3:25 remaining before Carter’s go-ahead basket.

Florida State outscored the Gamecocks 23-5 over seven minutes to take a 27-11 lead and stayed ahead by double figures until South Carolina got a 12-3 run with seven points from Carter to cut the Seminoles’ lead to 36-30 by halftime.

Each team committed 17 turnovers. The Gamecocks outscored Florida State 38-20 in the paint, making up for a a 10-of-20 free-throw showing compared to the Seminoles’ 21-of-28.

The neutral site game was part of the No Room for Racism Classic.

South Carolina is next host to Allen on Tuesday while Florida State is home against Lipscomb on Wednesday.

Most Read

Multiple police units responded to the area of the Chatham Apartments on North Murray Avenue in...
North Charleston Police investigating double shooting
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have arrested a former police officer...
Report: S.C. police officer shoplifted at Walmart 9 times while on duty
Clarence Coaxum was booked into the Charleston County jail on Sept. 30 on multiple charges.
Report: Driver leads deputies on high-speed chase, going as fast as 115 mph
Jennings Peter Keziah and Tressa Nichole Baucom
Detectives arrest two for stealing mail, identify nearly 2,000 victims in the Carolinas
The principal of The Charleston County School of the Arts sent a letter to parents amid rumors...
Principal: No threat to school after gun image posted to social media

Latest News

Coastal Carolina basketball
Mostafa, Dibba Lead CCU Past Wofford
Sophomore guard Fah'mir Ali drove in traffic and converted a tough bucket in the lane with 10...
Ali’s Game-Winner in Overtime Lifts CofC over Presbyterian, 78-76
This marked the fourth top 10 win of the season for Dawn Staley’s team.
No. 1 South Carolina women outlast No. 8 Maryland 66-59
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton stands on the sidelines after leaving the game during...
Ryan, Falcons stay hot on the road, beat Panthers 29-21