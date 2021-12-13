SC Lottery
Catalytic converter theft turns deadly in NC

The owner of that car did not want to talk with reporters, but deputies say at some point this...
The owner of that car did not want to talk with reporters, but deputies say at some point this week, a man crawled underneath his car with power tools.(Gray Media)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CNN) - During a reported catalytic converter theft attempt, a man was crushed under the car in North Carolina on Wednesday.

“The homeowner pulls into the driveway, he’s got multiple vehicles in his driveway, and sees basically the lower half of a person sticking out from the front bumper of his Toyota Prius,” James Maye with the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.

The owner of that car did not want to talk with reporters, but deputies say at some point this week, a man crawled underneath his car with power tools.

“It appears the vehicle had fell down on top of him while he was trying to cut the catalytic converter off of the car,” Maye said.

Deputies say they don’t know how long he had been there, but his wife reported him missing earlier in the day.

“It’s truly sad that this family is going to have to spend Christmas without him just based on his poor decisions,” Maye said.

The medical examiner has not released the victim’s name or their cause of death.

