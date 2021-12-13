SC Lottery
Columbus police searching for missing 5-year-old last seen near Bowman St.

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 5-year-old child.

Kamarie Holland was last seen near Bowman Street on Monday, December 13.

Holland was wearing a pink and white shirt and maroon pants with flowers and hearts. She’s 45 pounds and approximately 3′5″ tall.

Anyone with information concerning this Holland, please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth Services at 706-653-3449.

