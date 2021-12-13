SC Lottery
Coroner’s office identifies man shot in deadly double shooting in North Charleston

North Charleston Police responded to the Chatham Apartments on Chatham Avenue near North Murray...
North Charleston Police responded to the Chatham Apartments on Chatham Avenue near North Murray Avenue Saturday at 4:35 p.m(Live 5/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says one man has died after a double shooting at a North Charleston apartment complex.

North Charleston Police responded to the Chatham Apartments on Chatham Avenue near North Murray Avenue Saturday at 4:35 p.m.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Jonathan Smith, a 21-year-old male from Charleston, died at Trident Medical Center on Saturday.

The second shooting victim is still in the hospital, according to North Charleston Spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

The North Charleston Police Department is still investigating the case.

No arrests have been made, Jacobs says.

