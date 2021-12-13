SC Lottery
CTE results of former NFL player, accused of killing 6 in SC, to be released Tuesday

Phillip Adams is the man investigators said shot and killed six people in Rock Hill last April.
Sources say former NFL player Phillip Adams shot six people, killing five before taking his own life.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – Officials are expected to release the results of brain tests done on former NFL player Phillip Adams.

Adams is the man investigators said shot and killed six people in Rock Hill last April. The York County coroner will hold a news conference Tuesday to discuss the findings.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, Adams killed Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife Barbara, two of their grandchildren, and two HVAC workers who happened to be at the Lesslies’ home that day.

Adams then took his own life, according to investigators.

WBTV’s partners at the Rock Hill Herald report Adams’ family gave permission to conduct a CTE test.

It’s a brain disease brought on by repetitive brain trauma and has been diagnosed in several former NFL players after their deaths.

Adams had at least two concussions during his time with the NFL. The condition does not have a cure and it can only be diagnosed posthumously.

Adams, 32, grew up in Rock Hill, played football at SC State and then was with several NFL teams over six seasons from 2010 to 2015.

He was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL draft.

Adams played in the league for six seasons as a cornerback, starting 11 games and playing in 78. His last season was 2015.

