Deputies: Man facing 16 counts of attempted murder after firing at adults, children at Berkeley Co. home

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a 39-year-old man accused of shooting at men, women and children at a home in Berkeley County.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rasheed Anthony Wright who faces 16 counts of attempted murder.

His arrest stems from an investigation on Saturday when deputies responded to a home on Coca Cola Drive in Ridgeville for a shooting.

A witness said Wright fired several times into the house, and the deputy reported finding several rounds around and inside the house.

According to the witness, Wright was upset because he was asked to leave, and an altercation took place between Wright and the witness. A report states when the two were separated, Wright fired a gun in the direction of several people as they were trying to run into the house.

The witness said Wright then ran to the back of the house and fired several more shots into the home from the backyard. Authorities say the suspect then got into a truck and drove off.

Deputies reported when they went to the suspect’s home, the suspect went to the rear of the home, then later surrendered. Investigators reported locating two firearms in plain view on the front passenger seat of the suspect’s vehicle.

A report states that while Wright was in custody he kept yelling that he was jumped by several people and that he pulled the gun in self defense.

“He rolled up on me, I had to defend myself,” the suspect told authorities, according to the report. “I was not trying to hurt nobody.”

Investigators said there was a second subject involved who was involved in a physical altercation due to the “large lumps and lacerations” on his head, but he refused EMS.

