SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies: Man facing 16 counts of attempted murder after firing at adults, children at Berkeley Co. home

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rasheed Anthony Wright who faces 16 counts of...
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rasheed Anthony Wright who faces 16 counts of attempted murder.(BCDC)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a 39-year-old man accused of shooting at men, women and children at a home in Berkeley County.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rasheed Anthony Wright who faces 16 counts of attempted murder.

His arrest stems from an investigation on Saturday when deputies responded to a home on Coca Cola Drive in Ridgeville for a shooting.

A witness said Wright fired several times into the house, and the deputy reported finding several rounds around and inside the house.

According to the witness, Wright was upset because he was asked to leave, and an altercation took place between Wright and the witness. A report states when the two were separated, Wright fired a gun in the direction of several people as they were trying to run into the house.

The witness said Wright then ran to the back of the house and fired several more shots into the home from the backyard. Authorities say the suspect then got into a truck and drove off.

Deputies reported when they went to the suspect’s home, the suspect went to the rear of the home, then later surrendered. Investigators reported locating two firearms in plain view on the front passenger seat of the suspect’s vehicle.

A report states that while Wright was in custody he kept yelling that he was jumped by several people and that he pulled the gun in self defense.

“He rolled up on me, I had to defend myself,” the suspect told authorities, according to the report. “I was not trying to hurt nobody.”

Investigators said there was a second subject involved who was involved in a physical altercation due to the “large lumps and lacerations” on his head, but he refused EMS.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quantas Mortee Green, 34, of Johns Island, is charged with one count of murder and one count of...
Man charged in early-morning shooting at Charleston sports bar
Multiple police units responded to the area of the Chatham Apartments on North Murray Avenue...
Coroner’ identifies man killed in deadly double shooting in North Charleston
Jennings Peter Keziah and Tressa Nichole Baucom
Detectives arrest two for stealing mail, identify nearly 2,000 victims in the Carolinas
Multiple police units responded to the area of the Chatham Apartments on North Murray Avenue in...
North Charleston Police investigating double shooting
The owner of that car did not want to talk with reporters, but deputies say at some point this...
Catalytic converter theft turns deadly in NC

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Battle for the Badges
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Holiday Market
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Coroner’s office identifies man shot in deadly double shooting in North Charleston
Quantas Mortee Green, 34, of Johns Island, is charged with one count of murder and one count of...
Man charged in early-morning shooting at Charleston sports bar
Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Carmelo Manuel Viera...
Report: Federal agent tased by deputy at Dorchester Co. bar after pointing gun at people