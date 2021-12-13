SC Lottery
Deputies search for info on truck seen near fatal hit-and-run crash

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they are searching for information on a hit-and-run crash that killed the driver of a moped.

Investigators say a white Ford F-150 or F-250 was spotted in the area at the time of the crash, which happened at approximately 11:51 p.m. on Highway 78 near Ladson.

Investigators say a moped traveling eastbound was struck from behind by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The driver of the moped, whom the Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified as 30-year-old Gregory Moore of Summerville, died at the scene.

Any vehicle involved in the crash could have front-end damage, deputies say.

Anyone with information or who may have seen the truck in the area is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

