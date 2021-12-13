Increased security measures at School of the Arts after social media post

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The principal at the Charleston County School of the Arts sent an email to parents saying there would be an extra security presence on campus Monday after a “concerning” picture of an airsoft rifle circulated on social media.

Principal Dr. Shannon Cook said the school worked with law enforcement to investigate and found that there is no threat.

“That tragedy at Oxford High School in Michigan, recent threats at other area schools, and this incident have understandably increased anxiety among some students, parents, and staff members,” Cook said in the email.

Some of the protocols in place to help keep students safe include a working relationship with North Charleston Police, the on-campus presence of a school psychologist and mental health counselor, and a random weapons screening program.

Despite the precautions, one parent said some kids stayed home from school today because they didn’t feel safe.

“Everybody was getting worked up, it would not have been a productive day. Some of them did not feel safe so some of the moms did end up just checking their kids out and taking them home,” said Allison Tumminia.

The school said if you are a parent and you have any questions or concerns, you should contact the principal.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.