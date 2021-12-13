SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Increased security measures at School of the Arts after social media post

By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The principal at the Charleston County School of the Arts sent an email to parents saying there would be an extra security presence on campus Monday after a “concerning” picture of an airsoft rifle circulated on social media.

Principal Dr. Shannon Cook said the school worked with law enforcement to investigate and found that there is no threat.

“That tragedy at Oxford High School in Michigan, recent threats at other area schools, and this incident have understandably increased anxiety among some students, parents, and staff members,” Cook said in the email.

Some of the protocols in place to help keep students safe include a working relationship with North Charleston Police, the on-campus presence of a school psychologist and mental health counselor, and a random weapons screening program.

Despite the precautions, one parent said some kids stayed home from school today because they didn’t feel safe.

“Everybody was getting worked up, it would not have been a productive day. Some of them did not feel safe so some of the moms did end up just checking their kids out and taking them home,” said Allison Tumminia.

The school said if you are a parent and you have any questions or concerns, you should contact the principal.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quantas Mortee Green, 34, of Johns Island, is charged with one count of murder and one count of...
Man charged in early-morning shooting at Charleston sports bar
Multiple police units responded to the area of the Chatham Apartments on North Murray Avenue...
Coroner’ identifies man killed in deadly double shooting in North Charleston
Jennings Peter Keziah and Tressa Nichole Baucom
Detectives arrest two for stealing mail, identify nearly 2,000 victims in the Carolinas
Multiple police units responded to the area of the Chatham Apartments on North Murray Avenue in...
North Charleston Police investigating double shooting
The owner of that car did not want to talk with reporters, but deputies say at some point this...
Catalytic converter theft turns deadly in NC

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Battle for the Badges
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Holiday Market
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Coroner’s office identifies man shot in deadly double shooting in North Charleston
Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Carmelo Manuel Viera...
Report: Federal agent tased by deputy at Dorchester Co. bar after pointing gun at people