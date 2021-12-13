Man identified after fatal Friday night crash near Ladson

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died after his moped was struck by another vehicle near Ladson.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Gregory Moore, a 30-year-old male from Summerville, died Friday.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a hit-and-run crash on Highway 78 around 11:51 p.m. on Friday.

Moore was driving east on Highway 78 when he collided with another vehicle.

That other vehicle fled the scene after the crash, according to deputies.

O’Neal says Moore died at the scene from blunt force injuries related to the crash.

The sheriff’s office traffic bureau is investigating.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

