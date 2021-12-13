SC Lottery
No. 1 South Carolina women outlast No. 8 Maryland 66-59

This marked the fourth top 10 win of the season for Dawn Staley’s team.
This marked the fourth top 10 win of the season for Dawn Staley's team.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 20 points, including the go-ahead layup with 5:13 to play, as No. 1 South Carolina outlasted No. 8 Maryland 66-59 on Sunday for its fourth victory over a top-10 opponent this season.

Aliyah Boston added 16 points, 16 rebounds and seven blocked shots for the Gamecocks, who improved to 10-0 for the first time in six seasons.

Maryland (9-3) overcame a 53-47 deficit in the fourth quarter with eight straight points closed by Faith Masonius’ basket.

That’s when Cooke turned things around, tying the game with a pair of foul shots. On the next possession, Cooke stole the ball from Ashley Owusu and streaked out for the layup.

The Terrapins closed within 61-59 on Angel Reese’s three-point play with 2:04 remaining, but South Carolina held them scoreless the rest of the way.

Reese had 20 points to lead the Terrapins, who sere seeking their first win over a No. 1 team since topping North Carolina in 2006.

