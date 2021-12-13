Police respond to reported shooting in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Witnesses reported a large police presence early Monday morning outside a West Ashley sports bar.
Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch said Charleston Police responded at approximately 2:09 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 1900 block of Ashley River Road.
Several law enforcement vehicles were at the scene outside the Player’s Place Billiards and Sports Bar and a ballroom dance studio next door. Witnesses reported crime scene tape up around the businesses.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and multiple K-9 units also responded.
Police have not yet provided details about the incident, including whether anyone was injured or whether any arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
