Police respond to reported shooting in West Ashley

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:23 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Witnesses reported a large police presence early Monday morning outside a West Ashley sports bar.

Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch said Charleston Police responded at approximately 2:09 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 1900 block of Ashley River Road.

Several law enforcement vehicles were at the scene outside the Player’s Place Billiards and Sports Bar and a ballroom dance studio next door. Witnesses reported crime scene tape up around the businesses.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and multiple K-9 units also responded.

Police have not yet provided details about the incident, including whether anyone was injured or whether any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

