Report: Federal agent tased by deputy at Dorchester Co. bar after pointing gun at people

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a federal agent with Homeland Security was tased by a deputy after he pointed a gun at two people at a bar in Dorchester County.

Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Carmelo Manuel Viera of Summerville.

Viera was charged with two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, unlawful carrying of pistol, and resisting arrest with a deadly weapon. He had a bond hearing on Saturday and was released on a $60,000 bond.

His arrest stems from an incident on Friday night when a detective responded to a call at Shenanigan’s Bar at 1815 Trolley Road in the Summerville area of Dorchester County. A report states that the detective was directed towards a man who witnesses said had presented a firearm and had pointed that weapon at two people.

Eyewitnesses reported that the suspect had a small, two-barrel weapon that he was seen pointing at the first victim during a physical altercation. Arrest affidavits state that when a bouncer attempted to deescalate that situation, the suspect pointed the gun at the bouncer.

According to the sheriff’s office, responding deputies located the suspect who refused to follow commands given by deputies.

“As he continued to advance on the deputies, one deputy deployed his Taser weapon and the suspect was then detained while incapacitated,” DCSO officials said.

Investigators reported finding a firearm in the suspect’s hoodie pouch. DCSO authorities reported that the suspect identified himself as a federal agent attached to Homeland Security.

“His supervisor was contacted and verified that information,” DCSO officials said.

Homeland Security officials said Viera was on administrative leave at the time of his arrest and had no law enforcement credentials.

Investigation begins with detective responding to bar

The investigation began at 10:41 p.m. on Friday when a detective responded to the bar for a man pointing a gun at a woman and a bouncer at the bar. When the detective got to the bar he saw patrons standing outside the bar and looking towards the alley way behind the business.

When the detective got out of his vehicle numerous patrons alerted him that a man with a gun was driving in the alley and were pointing to a blue BMW which was driving towards the detective’s cruiser.

The detective then saw a man, later identified as Viera, driving and a female passenger in the vehicle. Patrons told the detective that the suspect had pulled a small firearm, and that he still had the weapon.

The report states the detective then confronted the suspect while standing near the driver side of his vehicle and gave commands to show his hands while alerting him that he was a deputy with the sheriff’s office.

A report states the suspect got out of the BMW and began walking towards the detective who said that he kept giving the suspect “loud” verbal commands to stop walking and to keep his hands where he could see them, but authorities said the suspect kept walking towards the detective.

The detective said when the suspect was a few feet away from him, he pushed the suspect away, and at that point the suspect swung at the detective’s arm and then went back to his BMW.

The sheriff’s office said the female passenger in the suspect’s car left the vehicle, and Viera put the vehicle in reverse and began accelerating at a “high rate of speed” down the alley.

The detective then got into his vehicle and pursued him in an attempt to take him into custody.

Authorities said Viera then stopped his car after seeing the detective pursuing him, and at that point the detective maneuvered his patrol car behind the suspect’s vehicle. The incident report states when the suspect got out of his car, the detective took out his duty pistol and gave the suspect commands, however investigators said the suspect did not listen to the commands and the suspect kept approaching.

A lieutenant who arrived on scene said the suspect was walking briskly towards the detective and said, “Are you serious? You don’t know who you are ******* with!”

The lieutenant said due to the aggressive actions of the suspect and the crowd of civilians in the direct line of fire, the officer deployed his taser.

While the suspect was disabled, the detective said he found a .45 ACP caliber Derringer with federal hollow point ammunition in the suspect’s clothing.

Arrest records state authorities learned that Viera claimed to be with Homeland Security.

Authorities said that they learned through an investigation that the suspect pulled his firearm on a woman, later identified as the female passenger of his car, as well as a bouncer at the bar.

