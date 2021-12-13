SC average gas prices drop below $3

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The latest statewide survey of more than 3,000 gas stations shows the average price for gasoline in the state fell four cents over the past week.

That places the average price below the $3-mark at $2.98 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 16.5 cents per gallon lower than one month ago but they are still $1.08 higher than the same time last year.

As of Monday morning, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in the Lowcountry was $2.87 at a North Charleston gas station.

GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan said the trend of falling gas prices should continue into yet another week.

“Omicron concerns continue to be the primary catalyst for the drop in gas prices across much of the country,” he said. “With OPEC+ members still planning to boost oil production in January, we continue to see global oil production slowly rising.”

He said demand for gasoline nationwide fell last week to the lowest level since October, which he says may limit oil’s recent rebound and keep gas prices declining through the end of the year.

Nationally, the average price of gas fell just 2.4 cents per gallon to $3.32, down nine cents over the past month but $1.18 higher than last year.

Across South Carolina, gas prices in the Spartanburg area dropped 6.2 cents per gallon to $2.96, while gas prices in the Columbia area dropped 3.8 cents to $2.90.

Gas prices in the August area were still above $3 per gallon at $3.03 despite a drop of 3.5 cents over the previous week.

