SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC average gas prices drop below $3

Gas prices in South Carolina are 16.5 cents per gallon lower than one month ago but they are...
Gas prices in South Carolina are 16.5 cents per gallon lower than one month ago but they are still $1.08 higher than the same time last year.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The latest statewide survey of more than 3,000 gas stations shows the average price for gasoline in the state fell four cents over the past week.

That places the average price below the $3-mark at $2.98 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Click here to find the cheapest gas prices in your neighborhood.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 16.5 cents per gallon lower than one month ago but they are still $1.08 higher than the same time last year.

As of Monday morning, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in the Lowcountry was $2.87 at a North Charleston gas station.

GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan said the trend of falling gas prices should continue into yet another week.

“Omicron concerns continue to be the primary catalyst for the drop in gas prices across much of the country,” he said. “With OPEC+ members still planning to boost oil production in January, we continue to see global oil production slowly rising.”

He said demand for gasoline nationwide fell last week to the lowest level since October, which he says may limit oil’s recent rebound and keep gas prices declining through the end of the year.

Nationally, the average price of gas fell just 2.4 cents per gallon to $3.32, down nine cents over the past month but $1.18 higher than last year.

Across South Carolina, gas prices in the Spartanburg area dropped 6.2 cents per gallon to $2.96, while gas prices in the Columbia area dropped 3.8 cents to $2.90.

Gas prices in the August area were still above $3 per gallon at $3.03 despite a drop of 3.5 cents over the previous week.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennings Peter Keziah and Tressa Nichole Baucom
Detectives arrest two for stealing mail, identify nearly 2,000 victims in the Carolinas
Multiple police units responded to the area of the Chatham Apartments on North Murray Avenue...
Coroner’ identifies man killed in deadly double shooting in North Charleston
Multiple police units responded to the area of the Chatham Apartments on North Murray Avenue in...
North Charleston Police investigating double shooting
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have arrested a former police officer...
Report: S.C. police officer shoplifted at Walmart 9 times while on duty
The Orangeburg County Coroner's Office has not released the name of the pedestrian.
Highway Patrol investigating after pedestrian hit and killed in motorized wheelchair

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC Red Cross Teams Heading to help people affected by tornados
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Battle for the Badges
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Holiday Market
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Amazon Warehouse Clean Up
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Man identified after fatal Friday night crash near Ladson