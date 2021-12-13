SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Shots fired on Charlotte, NC, high school campus; police responding

This photo shows the West Charlotte High School campus.
This photo shows the West Charlotte High School campus.(WBTV)
By WBTV staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are currently responding to shots being fired at West Charlotte High School.

The call was received around 2:16 p.m. and the initial investigation shows that shots were fired on the property but not inside the school building.

According to CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings, two students had an altercation about a book bag and one of the students pulled out a gun and fired a shot.

At this time, it appears nobody has been struck by gunfire. Medic says they are on scene as well.

“What happened today is not a reflection of the hard work that takes place on West Charlotte’s campus,” CMPD Superintendent Earnest Winston said. “Today’s incident is yet another example of issues that originate in our community that make their way onto our school campuses.”

There have been at least 20 guns found at CMS schools this school year. CMS officials say two non-CMS students were in possession of guns off property, and another gun was found hidden in shrubbery at a school, which was not connected with CMS students.

CMPD is increasing the Crimestoppers reward to up to $500 for reports that lead to confiscation of weapons on school campuses.

Copyright 2021 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quantas Mortee Green, 34, of Johns Island, is charged with one count of murder and one count of...
Man charged in early-morning shooting at Charleston sports bar
Multiple police units responded to the area of the Chatham Apartments on North Murray Avenue...
Coroner’ identifies man killed in deadly double shooting in North Charleston
Jennings Peter Keziah and Tressa Nichole Baucom
Detectives arrest two for stealing mail, identify nearly 2,000 victims in the Carolinas
Multiple police units responded to the area of the Chatham Apartments on North Murray Avenue in...
North Charleston Police investigating double shooting
The owner of that car did not want to talk with reporters, but deputies say at some point this...
Catalytic converter theft turns deadly in NC

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC Red Cross Teams Heading to help people affected by tornados
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Battle for the Badges
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Holiday Market
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Amazon Warehouse Clean Up
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Man identified after fatal Friday night crash near Ladson